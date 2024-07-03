5 Great Ideas For Your Own Self Care For A Better Life

Have you often wished that in the midst of your busy and stressful life, there could be someone who would take care of you?

Someone who knows your deepest secrets, yet doesn’t judge. Someone who understands you, knows your strengths and weaknesses, joys and sorrows, what makes you smile or tear up, can help you to relax, have fun, enjoy a hobby, a long walk or a piece of chocolate cake?

That someone is very much there in your life. Perhaps you haven’t noticed them, or paid attention to them lately. Maybe you’ve ignored them and chosen others instead?

That someone is YOU!

You are your own best friend, and till you acknowledge this, begin to love yourself and give yourself the permission to do so, you cannot care for yourself. It is a proven fact that people who cannot care for themselves can never truly care for another person.

What Is Self Care and Why Is It Important?

Just as your body needs proper attention and nutrition, your mind and your entire system require them too. Nutrition in this case would be the ways in which you find personal fulfillment. Once you discover this route, you will find yourself more motivated, energized and content.

Self care in short is making the time and effort to do things that improve your physical, emotional, spiritual, environmental, social and mental health. Most people assume that it’s an easy and logical thing to do, but often when you are in a relationship crisis, or going through life challenges, you tend to focus on other people more than yourself. Days, months and years go by without tending to your own needs, and unfortunately, you are setting yourself up for disaster.

You fail to realize that you have limits. Your mind and body give you strong signals – anxiety, depression, fears, worry, aches and pains, sleep disturbance, relationship breakdown, feeling overwhelmed, socially isolated, irritable, tired and lonely. You may experience memory loss, lack of focus and concentration, and difficulty in making decisions. Some people take comfort in excessive eating or drinking, smoking or substance abuse. They don’t enjoy the things they used to, and cut themselves off from friends and relatives.

Self care means you don’t wait for these signs and symptoms – instead you take proactive measures to ensure that you attend to yourself equally well.

You may feel that self care is selfishness. Putting yourself first is seen in most cultures and traditions as being self absorbed and self centered. However, self care is a completely different concept. It simply means consciously doing things that you know will relax you, eating the right foods, staying socially connected and avoiding negative influences.

